Azerbaijan bets on green energy development in Karabakh - First State Program on "Great Return"

By Trend

After liberating its historical lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan began to implement a large-scale "First State Program on the Great Return". Within the framework of the program, the Government of Azerbaijan is working to restore the key energy infrastructure necessary for successful economic development in these territories.

Along with traditional energy resources, Azerbaijan also pays great attention to the development of renewable energy sources. The Government aims to achieve a 30 percent share of renewable energy in the country’s total energy mix by 2030.

Thus, from 2023 through 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan will study and assess the prospects for the use of renewable energy, namely (hydropower, geothermal energy and bioenergy), as well as hydrogen technologies, energy and hydro-storage.

Among the largest projects is the construction of a 240 MW solar power plant in the Zangilan-Jabrayil zone together with BP. Another project, which is going to be implemented through private investments, is a wind power plant with a total capacity of about 400 MW in the Lachin or Kelbajar districts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will be engaged in the attraction of private investments in reconstruction works and the construction of new hydropower plants. At the same time, "Azerenergy" JSC will be working on the restoration of decommissioned small hydroelectric power stations and, in total, will provide 23 small hydroelectric power stations by 2025. Thus, "Azerenergy" plans to build 28 new small hydropower stations from 2022 to 2025, while bringing the number of small hydropower stations to 37 by 2026. Also, the construction of the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 100 MW and the "Gyz Galasi" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 40 MW will be completed by 2025.

Also, the Ministry of Energy will implement pilot projects on green technologies in 2022-2023.