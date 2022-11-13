Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $98.6 per barrel, up by 25 cents (0.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $102.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.96.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $96.44 per barrel this week, growing by 18 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.48 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.78.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.23 per barrel this week, which was $1.6 (2.32 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – $64.29.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $97.29 per barrel this week, thus rising by $1.43 (1.5 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $101.72 per barrel, while the minimum price – $94.56.

Oil grade/date November 7, 2022 November 8, 2022 November 9, 2022 November 10, 2022 November 11, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $102.6 $99.92 $96.07 $95.96 $98.47 $98.6 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $100.48 $97.76 $93.88 $93.78 $96.29 $96.44 Urals (EX NOVO) $72.21 $68.49 $64.54 $64.29 $66.6 $67.23 Brent Dated $101.72 $98.92 $94.78 $94.56 $96.78 $97.29

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 12)