Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

12 November 2022 [22:38] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $98.6 per barrel, up by 25 cents (0.25 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $102.6 per barrel, while the minimum price was $95.96.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $96.44 per barrel this week, growing by 18 cents (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $100.48 per barrel, while the minimum price was $93.78.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $67.23 per barrel this week, which was $1.6 (2.32 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – $64.29.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $97.29 per barrel this week, thus rising by $1.43 (1.5 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $101.72 per barrel, while the minimum price – $94.56.

Oil grade/date

November 7, 2022

November 8, 2022

November 9, 2022

November 10, 2022

November 11, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$102.6

$99.92

$96.07

$95.96

$98.47

$98.6

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$100.48

$97.76

$93.88

$93.78

$96.29

$96.44

Urals (EX NOVO)

$72.21

$68.49

$64.54

$64.29

$66.6

$67.23

Brent Dated

$101.72

$98.92

$94.78

$94.56

$96.78

$97.29

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 12)

