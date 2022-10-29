OTS inks declaration on media cooperation in Shusha

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On 28 October, a Declaration of Intent (DI) was signed in Shusha to set up a Forum of Audiovisual Media Regulators under the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) member and observer nations, Azernews reports.

The first part of the visit included an official signing ceremony of the Declaration of Intent, agreed upon at the October 27 meeting in Baku.

The Declaration of Intent stipulates the creation of the Forum of Audiovisual Regulatory Authorities of the OTS Member and Observer Countries (Turkic Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum - TBRAF) in order to improve cooperation and dialogue between regulators.

It also includes the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and experiences related to audiovisual broadcasting and its regulation, as well as creating a permanent format for discussing issues related to audiovisual media, which are regarded as part of a shared cultural heritage.

The second part of the trip included a tour of Shusha, where the visitors were briefed on the reconstruction efforts following its liberation from occupation, as well as visited Jidir Duzu (Jidir Plain).