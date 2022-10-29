Anglo Asian Mining to start work in three contract zones in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Anglo Asian Mining PLC in Azerbaijan plans to commission three contract zones - Garadagh, Kharkhar and Damirli, Financial Director of Anglo Asian Mining Ilham Khalilov told Trend.

According to him, today the company has started exploration of Vejnali gold deposit of Zangilan district in Azerbaijan.

"As part of this field, Azerbaijani government has been presented with a corresponding four-year program. Exploration work will be carried out in parallel with the de-mining of the liberated territories. In addition, there are Gyzylbulag and Damirli fields in Karabakh, but due to the temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers in these territories, access to these zones is limited," Khalilov said.

He also emphasized that the main activity of Anglo Asian Mining is concentrated in Gadabay, and the new Zafar field is planned to be commissioned in 2023

"Anglo Asian Mining produces gold in this region since 2009, and copper concentrate since 2010. Moreover, the company plans to put Zafar field into commission. Work on development of new field is being conducted in Zangilan. The liberated territories, where deposits are located, are mined, so exploration work is being carried out in stages," Khalilov said.

He added that the company produces and exports gold bars and copper concentrate in Azerbaijan. Gold is mainly exported to Switzerland, while copper is exported to Georgia, Uzbekistan and Türkiye.