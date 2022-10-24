Azerbaijani media attending XVIII OANA General Assembly in Tehran

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Tehran is playing host to the XVIII General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) with Emin Aliyev, editor-in-chief of Azerbaijani leading news outlet Trend in the presence, Azernews reports.

Editor-in-Chief of Trend news agency Emin Aliyev is attending the General Assembly being held under the topic of "New Challenges for Journalism and Issues of Trust".

From 35 OANA member states, about 60 senior directors, managers, and editors will participate in the discussion, which will cover a range of subjects, including the growth and improvement of media cooperation.

OANA was founded in 1961 with the goal of facilitating information dissemination in the region, supported by the United Nations cultural entity (UNESCO). The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.