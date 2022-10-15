Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
October 3
1.7
October 10
1.7
October 4
1.7
October 11
1.7
October 5
1.7
October 12
1.7
October 6
1.7
October 13
1.7
October 7
1.7
October 14
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.007 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0233 manat and amounted to 1.653 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
October 3
1.6637
October 10
1.6559
October 4
1.6722
October 11
1.6453
October 5
1.6952
October 12
1.6513
October 6
1.6853
October 13
1.6496
October 7
1.6651
October 14
1.6629
Average weekly
1.6763
Average weekly
1.6530
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0266 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
October 3
0.0284
October 10
0.0277
October 4
0.0287
October 11
0.0268
October 5
0.0285
October 12
0.0260
October 6
0.0280
October 13
0.0261
October 7
0.0280
October 14
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0283
Average weekly
0.0266
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0915 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
October 3
0.0917
October 10
0.0915
October 4
0.0917
October 11
0.0915
October 5
0.0915
October 12
0.0915
October 6
0.0915
October 13
0.0915
October 7
0.0915
October 14
0.0916
Average weekly
0.0916
Average weekly
0.0915