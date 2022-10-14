Energy and energy efficiency - key directions of co-op between EU, Azerbaijan says acting head of EU Cooperation

By Trend

Energy and energy efficiency are the key directions of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, Acting Head of the EU Cooperation Victor Giner said during a seminar on raising awareness in the field of energy efficiency, Trend reports.

"The EU has been supporting Azerbaijan in its efforts to implement energy efficiency policy since 2017, when the first draft law on the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency was prepared under the EU4Energy project. After the adoption of the law in 2021, during 2022, the EU financed a project aimed at support for further energy efficiency improvements in Azerbaijan," he said.

According to Giner, group of international and national experts worked together with Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to develop by-laws on the energy efficiency of buildings, eco-design and energy labeling of electrical appliances.

He also noted that the EU and Azerbaijan are constantly expanding cooperation in energy sector, which can be proved by memorandum signed with the EU this summer, which is aimed to expand Southern Gas Corridor and double the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

"The EU will continue to develop energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, finding new opportunities and providing political desire with adequate financial support," Giner said.