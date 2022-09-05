Azerbaijani silk showcased in Bursa

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani silk has been showcased at the 3rd From Cocoon to Silk International Festival in Bursa-Turkic World's 2022 Cultural Capital, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life. Azerbaijan was represented at the festival for the first time.

The national stand "Kelagayi: silk threads stretching from Shaki to Bursa '' was installed at the festival to promote Azerbaijani silk farming and strengthen cultural ties with Turkiye.

The stand featured a presentation and sale of samples of silk produced in Shaki, including kelagayi, a traditional silk headscarf.

Speaking at the festival, Director of the Nizami Ganjavi Foundation Rafi Gurbanov recalled that the traditional art and symbolism of kelagayi was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 26, 2014.

Azerbaijan has been known as kelagayi production center since ancient times.

The most famous silk head scarves are made in the city of Basgal, a beautiful village near Shamaxi.

Nowadays ancient silk headscarves continue to conquer the fashion industry.

The headscarf has turned into a source of inspiration for many fashion experts.

Azaripak LLC representative Elvira Mammadova presented Mayor of Bursa Alinur Aktash, with kelagayi decorated with Khari Bulbul flower which grows in Shusha.

Designed by Honored Art Worker Faxriya Xalafova, Azerbaijani traditional costumes were met with great interest from the spectators.

Video materials reflecting the history of Azerbaijani silk and its production were also screened as part of the festival.

The large-scale festival was held at the initiative of Nizami Ganjavi International Foundation in partnership with Azaripak LLC with the support of the Yunus Emre Baku Institute.

The four-day festival featured exhibitions of local and national samples of silk produced in such Turkic-speaking countries as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries.



