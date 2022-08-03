Construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues at accelerated pace

By Azernews

The construction of the Barda-Aghdam road, one of the road infrastructure projects implemented on the territory of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, continues at an accelerated pace, Azernews reports via State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The length of the road will be 44.5 kilometers with four lanes.

Earthworks along the road and the construction of a new roadbed have already been completed. The construction of the road foundation is nearly done. In general, the work on the construction of the road has been completed by 71 percent.

Construction of underground passages and automobile bridges on the 25th and 40th kilometers of the road has been completed. The construction of aboveground pedestrian crossings on the 4th, 14th, and 16th kilometers of the road continues.

The first 14 kilometers of the road pass through the city of Barda and several villages in Barda District. The road connects more than 20 settlements in these districts, including the cities of Barda and Aghdam.