Relations between Azerbaijani and Greek ports to be strengthened - Greek ambassador

By Trend

Cargo traffic operations in the Baku International Sea Trade Port are very practical, Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos said during his visit to the port, the port told Trend.

According to him, the Embassy of Greece in Baku is aimed at strengthening ties between Azerbaijan's port and the ports of Greece.

'Work is underway to maximize the port throughput and transform it into a key trade and logistics center with a service coverage of 130 million people within 1,000 kilometers radius around Azerbaijan," Director-General of the port Taleh Ziyadov said.

On April 29, the ambassador visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port and held a meeting with its management.