Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway construction progressing at full speed

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway continues at full speed, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has reported.

The highway, which is part of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, will play an important role in the social and economic development of the liberated regions and villages in Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, the highway will be 56,4 kilometers long, beginning at a section of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur highway and ending near the Khudaferin reservoir.

It was also noted that the construction of a new 14-km highway from Khanlig settlement to Gubadli city is also underway.

According to the statement, the total length of the two roads will be 70,4 km.

The Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway is being built in accordance with the first technical category and will have four traffic lanes.

The work on the construction of a roadbed on the 45-km section of the highway also continues. Asphalt concrete pavement has been laid on the 8-km section of the route.

Earthworks are being carried out, crossings, bridges and retaining walls are being built on the 14-km section of the road in direction of Khanlig.

Furthermore, bridges are being constructed at the 10th, 22nd, 32nd, and 43rd kilometers of the main road, the 4th kilometer of the access road, and the 1st kilometer of the highway to Gubadli city.

A total of 12 underground passages and a 1,040-meter supporting wall have already been built on the route.

This road will connect more than 30 settlements, including Gubadli and Lachin cities, passing through the territories of Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin regions.

Gubadly-Eyvazli highway

In a separate statement, the Agency said that the Gubadly-Eyvazli highway will play an important role in the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan’s liberated regions and villages from Armenian occupation.

According to the information, the Gubadly-Eyvazli highway with a length of 28.5 kilometers is being built in accordance with the fourth technical category and will have two traffic lanes. Currently, large-scale construction work is underway along the road.

"In accordance with the project, unsuitable soil and vegetation layer are being removed on a 26-kilometer section of the road to widen the roadway,” the statement noted.

The construction of the roadway has been completed on the section of the route from 23rd to 25th kilometer and work is underway to build roadway on the section from 27th to 28th kilometer.

Necessary amount of equipment and personnel was attracted to the construction site for speedy and high-quality performance of work.

Pile installation and concreting work undergoing on the four-span bridge (122.4 meters long), built on the 2.5th kilometer of the road. Preparations are underway for the installation of piles where a two-span bridge 66 meters long will be built, on 21st kilometer of the road.

It should be noted that the Gubadly-Eyvazli highway, the construction of which is scheduled to be completed this year, stretches through Azerbaijan’s Mahmudlu, Khidirli, Malikahmadli, Gundanli, Davudlu, Eyvazli villages liberated from the Armenian occupation, including Gubadly town.

The rapid construction of road, energy, and social infrastructure in Karabakh and East Zangazur is a global demonstration of Azerbaijan's strength and economic potential.

Priorities for reconstruction include building new transportation and communication lines, as well as restoring historically existing roads. Ten major highways totaling 665.4 kilometers in length are part of the region's road construction project.

One of the major projects completed in the region is the 101-km Victory Road, which leads to Shusha and is already in use. Over 1,400 km of roads are currently under construction in the liberated lands as part of 15 different projects. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzul-Shusha, Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu, Kalbajar-Lachin, Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband, Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin, Gubadli-Eyvazli, Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut, and Fuzuli highways are great examples for these projects.

The construction of the Barda-Aghdam highway is also one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

One of the most important issues in this direction is the rail and road connection between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan's western regions, as well as the launch of the Zangazur corridor.

The establishment of the Zangazur corridor will help reinvigorate the South Caucasus road network. The corridor will also enable the construction of a railway line between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as access to Iranian railways. At the same time, the Zangazur corridor will feature a motorway system in addition to trains. So, the creation of this corridor will also allow the opening of a road connection.

The Zangazur corridor and other transit transport corridors provided by Azerbaijan will reshape the world's transportation map. In other words, the new transport infrastructure will gain international status and become a route that Asian and Pacific countries can use.

The corridor will connect Azerbaijan's main territory with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as Turkey, and will provide new prospects for the Turkic world as a whole. The corridor is of fundamental importance in restoring peace, security and cooperation in the South Caucasus.



