Azerbaijan, UN agency eye joint food security co-op

Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have discussed joint cooperation in the area of food security.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of implementation of joint activities and projects. The importance of effective cooperation with FAO was emphasized.

The sides agreed to further expand cooperation on practical approaches to national food safety control system evaluation and food safety risk analysis.

Azerbaijan has been an FOA member since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.

In November 2016, FOA and the Azerbaijani government signed a partnership program for 2016-20.

FAO is cooperating with the Azerbaijani government on a number of projects in the sphere of agriculture, which includes such areas as cattle breeding, crop production and consulting services.

FAO's support to Azerbaijan's food and agriculture sector is determined by the priorities of the new Country Program Framework, developed jointly with Azerbaijan and aligned with the requirements of the Azerbaijan 2020: Vision for the Future and other national strategic documents.

Azerbaijan, as a leader among FAO’s partner countries, pays special attention to issues related to healthy nutrition, food security and animal diseases.