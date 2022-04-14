Azerbaijan's schoolchildren to present renewable energy project at TEKNOFEST festival [VIDEO]

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s schoolchildren will present a renewable energy project within the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku, Advisor to the Young Talents team, participating in the TEKNOFEST, Orkhan Gulahmadov told Trend.

According to him, an alternative energy source is one of the global development priorities, and the project of the Young Talents team is also related to this area.

"Our project is aimed at the electric power generation and its safe use. We plan to develop touch panels that can produce electricity to power devices in everyday life of Azerbaijani citizens. Furthermore, we intend to create a model that could charge mobile devices and tablets," Gulahmadov said.

Tamilla Suleymanova, a member of the Young Talents team, said in turn that the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival would give the team the chance to exchange views with industry experts, as well as gain experience and develop in the field of innovation and technology.

Another member of the ‘Young Talents’ Misir Huseynli expressed confidence that the team would be able to take high positions in the final stage of the competition.

"I do hope that our team will manage to take an honorable place in the top three. I think a wide range of innovations and technologies used in our project will be of interest to people," Huseynli said.

According to him, in case of success, grant funds will be directed to the further development of the project.

"The successful presentation of our project at the TEKNOFEST festival will not only allow us to develop in the local market, but also will encourage to enter international markets," he added.

The upcoming festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

