Azerbaijani pavilion among most visited at Dubai Expo 2020

Azerbaijani pavilion has become one of the most visited and favorite pavilions of Dubai Expo 2020, which has finished recently.

Azerbaijani pavilion was awarded in the categories “Best Medium Pavilion” and “Best Theme Pavilion” at Dubai Expo 2020 in a competition traditionally organized by the Exhibitor magazine, which has been evaluating the expo world exhibitions for almost 30 years.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s national pavilion was traditionally ranked among the most beautiful and visited pavilions according to the results of the general vote of visitors and volunteers.

More than 23 million people visited Dubai Expo 2020, the world’s largest exhibition, within six months. Azerbaijan’s pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, was visited by 2.5 million people during this period. Each visitor received extensive information about Azerbaijan, the country’s modern life, tourism opportunities, as well as the restoration of life in liberated territories.

During the exhibition, various presentations from public and private organizations, conferences, forums, concerts and cultural programs were organized in the Azerbaijani pavilion.

The national pavilion was also visited by official delegations from different countries, heads of state, and governments, and its work was actively covered by the media and users of social networks.

The professionalism of the team working at the national pavilion for six months was highly appreciated and marked with a special award.

It should be noted that upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to start building a national pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition.

Azerbaijan's history, geography, culture and other areas were presented in a special design and concept in the national pavilion created under the constant attention and supervision of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan, which has implemented one of the most successful projects in recent times to create a national pavilion at Expo 2020 and ensure its representation at this exhibition, is currently preparing for the next world exhibition, which will be held in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.



