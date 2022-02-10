Baku, Tbilisi eye developing power transmission infrastructure

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed the further development of the existing electricity transmission infrastructure between the two countries, Trend has reported.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Deputy Minister Romeo Mikautadze with the Azerenergy OJSC Head Baba Rzayev.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the importance of building additional transmission infrastructure to connect the energy systems of the two countries, to fully meet the existing requirements.

Discussing the priority areas of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the parties noted that Azerbaijan is Georgia's strategic partner in the energy field.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. The two countries signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totalled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.