Azerbaijan, EU to work on digital transformation projects

By Trend

Azerbaijan and the European Union have reached an agreement on the joint implementation of digital transformation and human capital development projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the agreement was reached at a meeting of Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev with representatives of the Directorate-General for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations during their visit to Baku.

In addition, the parties discussed key initiatives on the economic and investment plan within the framework of the joint document "Recovery, Sustainability and Reforms: Priorities of the Eastern Partnership for the period after 2020" in Azerbaijan.

"During the meeting, the parties also noted the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the presence of great potential for expanding cooperation in all areas, including digital development and transport," the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency.