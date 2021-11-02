Delegation of Azerbaijan to visit Dubai with business mission

By Trend

Azerbaijan's delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of the country Mikayil Jabbarov will leave for Dubai (UAE) on Nov. 2 to take part in the eighth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission and the Azerbaijan Investment Forum, Trend reports citing the ministry.

"Besides, meetings of the delegation with official and business representatives of the UAE will be organized. The Azerbaijani delegation will visit the global exhibition Dubai Expo 2020, which is an important platform for attracting investments and demonstrating the investment opportunities of our country," added the ministry.

The visit will last until November 5, 2021. The Azerbaijani delegation is represented by members of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UAE.