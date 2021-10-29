Azerbaijan’s Pasha Bank to launch Apple Pay from mid-November - Board Member

By Trend

Pasha Bank's Apple Pay payment solution will start operating in Azerbaijan from mid-November 2021, Pasha Bank board member Jalal Orujov told Trend.

According to Orujov, from mid-November, Pasha Bank clients will already be able to use the Apple Pay service.

He also noted that the Google Pay payment solution will appear on the Azerbaijani market not earlier than in a year.

It is noted that Apple Pay is a mobile payment system (electronic wallet) from Apple Corporation that allows contactless payments using a mobile phone.

Google Pay is a system of electronic payments from mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and smartwatches) developed by Google, running under the Android operating system. Google Pay uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.