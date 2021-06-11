Azerbaijan's Fund auctions off second tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021

By Trend

Another auction on placement of bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was over at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 10, 2021, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to the BSE, the volume of the issue amounted to 50 million manat ($29.4 million) with a circulation period of 9,720 days.

The total amount of bids for the bonds at nominal prices also made up 100 million manat ($58.8 million). The maturity date of the bonds is January 20, 2048.

In 2020, the total issue amount of the fund’s bonds was 250 million manat ($147.06).

As earlier reported, the total assets of the Mortgage Fund since the time of its creation amounted to 1.8 billion manat ($1.05 billion), and capital - 822 million manat ($483.5 million), and 95 percent in the corporate securities market accounts for the fund’s bonds.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 10)