SMBs Development Agency sign co-op agreements with Qatar, Russia

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium Business Development under the Economy Ministry has signed cooperation agreements with Qatar and Russia.

The agreements were signed with representatives from Qatar and Russian as part of the 24th International Economic Forum being held in Russia.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed during the meeting with Qatar’s Development Bank Director-General.

The document provides for the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint initiatives to support the access of SMBs to financial and sales markets.

Another cooperation agreement was signed between the Agency and the Russian Roscongress Foundation.

According to the agreement, the parties will cooperate in such areas as effective communication between the business community, mutual consultations, information and expert support.

Azerbaijan’s delegation is participating in the 24th International Economic Forum, which opened on June 2 in St.Petersburg, Russia.

Attended annually by representatives of government agencies and business communities of many countries, the forum aism to develop mutual cooperation, and conduct discussions of expanding economic, trade and investment opportunities between various countries and institutions.