Currency rates for Mar.31

31 March 2021 [10:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9898 manat respectively for Mar.31.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

March 31, 2021

March 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

March 31, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9898

1.9998

2.0661

1.8737

-0.0100

-0.0763

0.1161

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.0224

0.0225

0.1084

0.0214

-0.0001

-0.0860

0.0010

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.2041

0.2055

0.4533

0.2585

-0.0014

-0.2492

-0.0544

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

1.2923

1.3009

0.0161

1.0515

-0.0086

1.2762

0.2408

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0185

0.0185

2.4593

0.0264

0

-2.4408

-0.0079

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.6478

0.6478

0.0229

0.6533

0

0.6249

-0.0055

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.2944

0.294

0.2298

0.3273

0.0004

0.0646

-0.0329

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.4628

0.4628

1.3321

0.4628

0

-0.8693

0

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.1138

0.1141

0.0189

0.0948

-0.0003

0.0949

0.0190

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.1501

0.1499

0.6535

0.1393

0.0002

-0.5034

0.0108

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.0761

0.0766

0.308

0.0686

-0.0005

-0.2319

0.0075

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2328

0.2325

0.4628

0.1996

0.0003

-0.2300

0.0332

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.259

0.2587

0.1129

0.2399

0.0003

0.1461

0.0191

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2675

0.2689

0.1513

0.2509

-0.0014

0.1162

0.0166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.4943

0.5021

0.0787

0.5171

-0.0078

0.4156

-0.0228

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.2186

0.2186

0.2381

0.2192

0

-0.0195

-0.0006

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0231

0.0233

0.2627

0.0225

-0.0002

-0.2396

0.0006

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

2.3334

2.3418

0.2779

2.0988

-0.0084

2.0555

0.2346

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.0117

0.0117

0.5112

0.0104

0

-0.4995

0.0013

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

0.004

0.004

0.2192

0.004

0

-0.2152

0

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.1943

0.1957

0.0233

0.1691

-0.0014

0.1710

0.0252

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.8006

1.8094

2.3748

1.7709

-0.0088

-0.5742

0.0297

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.5098

0.5103

0.0119

0.4764

-0.0005

0.4979

0.0334

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

1.3468

1.3501

0.004

1.1989

-0.0033

1.3428

0.1479

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

5.6239

5.6254
