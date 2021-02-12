SOCAR to resume oil transportation via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) will resume oil transportation via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline starting from February 15, local media reported with reference to the company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmadov.

Some 85,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil is planned to be pumped via this route in February, Ahmadov said.

It should be noted that no crude oil was transported via this pipeline from Azerbaijan in January, as all SOCAR volumes were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline that passes through Turkey.

Azerbaijan has been transporting its oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline since 1997. Maximum capacity of the pipeline is 105,000 barrels per day. The pipeline has three pump stations - Sangachal, Sumgayit and Siyazan. The diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm, and the length of the pipeline is 1,330 km, out of which 231 km is Azerbaijani part.

SOCAR is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.