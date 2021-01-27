SOCAR to open petrol stations in Karabakh

By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Petroleum, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, will open new petrol stations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories after 30 years of Armenian occupation, Azertag reported on January 26.

A source within the company told Azertag that SOCAR Petroleum is currently supplying fuel by petrol trucks to liberated Susha city, which is being reconstructed.

“SOCAR Petroleum will continue its work and plans to open petrol stations under the SOCAR brand in all Azerbaijan's liberated territories in future,” the source said.

Azerbaijan has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The resotration work started with histroric Shusha city that was liberated on November 8. So far, a dental office, Bolmart shop, AzCake bakery and confectionary already started their operations in the liberated Shusha city. The first bakery and confectionery that consists of a production site and a store, is the first business entity that began its activities in Shusha, after its liberation.

Additionally, the International Bank of Azerbaijan installed its first non-cash payment center in the branch of AzCake store, and an ATM and a payment terminal of Kapital Bank have been installed in Bolmart shop.

As of January 1, radio and TV broadcasting was resumed in liberated Shusha city as well.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations under the SOCAR brand in 2008. The company owns 38 petrol stations and 11 oil terminal bases.