Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover up by 32 pct in Jan-Nov 2020

Azerbaijan increased trade turnover with Belarus by 33.2 percent during the period of January-November 2020, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the reported period, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $262.1 million. Of total turnover, Azerbaijan's export to Belarus amounted to $162.8 million, while import from Belarus to $99.3 million. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $175 million during the corresponding period of 2019.

It should be noted that Belarus was Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner among CIS countries during the reported period followed by Russia and Ukraine.

Russia remained Azerbaijan's main trade partner among CIS countries, with a trade turnover of $2.4 billion, during the first eleven months of 2020. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $644.6 million, while import from Russia to $1.7 billion. Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.7 billion during the corresponding period of 2019. Russia was also Azerbaijan's third largest trade partner during the reported period.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $700.9 million during the reported period. Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $320.4 million, while import from Ukraine amounted to $380.5 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $764 million during the same period of 2019.

Italy remained Azerbaijan's main trading partner in January-November 2020, with a trade turnover of $4.4 billion. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Italy amounted to $4 billion, while import from Italy amounted to $363.6 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $22.7 billion during the period of January-November 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $13.6 billion or 57.4 percent, while import amounted to $9.6 billion or 42.5 percent, resulting in the surplus of the $3.3 billion.