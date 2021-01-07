Azerbaijan restoring system of water wells in Aghdam

By Trend





A system of water wells is being restored in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district within the project entitled "Comprehensive development of rural areas in the districts in which internally displaced people live through the restoration of water supply systems via a system of water wells in Azerbaijan", being implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Trend reports on Jan. 6.

The first system of water wells has already been commissioned. The water consumption of the system of water wells, which ensures round-the-clock water supply, is 27 liters per second. This means supplying drinking water to 214 families, irrigation water to 75 families, and 90 hectares of arable land.

The four-year project is aimed at safe and sustainable water supply to over 8,000 families through the restoration of 40 systems of water wells. The goal of the project is to ensure water supply in the Azerbaijani agricultural communities without using electricity.



