Next gift top-ups to over 1,000 healthcare workers

Azercell continues to provide communication support to healthcare staff struggling with coronavirus

The country's leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues its social responsibility measures in the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The company recharged AZN 50 to the balance of more than 1,000 doctors and medical workers struggling against COVID-19 at the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies. The list of doctors was submitted by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The gift amount can be used for all services provided by modern mobile communication (on-net / off-net / international calls, SMS, mobile internet).

It should be noted that “Azercell Telecom” LLC implemented a range of projects in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company provided communication support by loading gift balances on medical workers who selflessly fulfill their duties by risking their lives in this role. Moreover, the company implemented a number of important social projects and charities to support vulnerable population of the country since the outbreak.