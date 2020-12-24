Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC to purchase land plots for state needs

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree ‘On the determination of state needs, making it necessary to purchase land, and the body purchasing these lands’, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC are defined as a body that purchases for state needs land plots falling under the construction of hydraulic installations in Shamkir, Goranboy, Samukh, Agjabadi, Saatly, Sabirabad, Salyan, Balakan, Shaki, Oghuz, Yevlakh, Goychay, Imishli, Bilasuvar, Neftchala, Jalilabad, Gabala, Masalli, Aghdash, Aghsu, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shamakhi, and Hajigabul districts.

The Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC were instructed to carry out preparatory measures on the purchase of land plots for state needs, provided for in part 1 of this decree, in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On the purchase of land for state needs’, and submit proposals on this to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.