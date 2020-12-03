Azerbaijan starts providing gas supply to liberated territories

By Trend





Azerigas has begun work on providing gas to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, after the victory in the country’s Nagorno-Karabakh war, as part of the work to restore the liberated territories and create the appropriate infrastructure, on behalf of the SOCAR leadership, work has been launched on a preliminary feasibility study of natural gas supplies to the residential areas.

"First of all, work has been carried out to study laying directions of the main gas pipelines," the source said.

The directions include Boyuk Bahmanli-Fuzuli-Hadrut-Shusha, Azad Garagoyunlu-Aghdam, Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Gubadly-Lachin, Goranboy-Kalbajar.

“At the same time, the possibility of restoring gas pipelines that existed in the occupied territories is under study. The possibilities of the main gas pipelines planned for laying in the indicated directions will be designed to provide natural gas, given the long-term development of residential and industrial facilities," noted the source.

The source also added that after completing the development of layouts for the territories and approving the directions, the company will begin to prepare detailed designs for the respective gas supply.







