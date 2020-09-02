Iran's exports from West Azerbaijan Province decrease

By Trend

The products export from West Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) decreased by 33 percent in terms of volume and by 15 percent in terms of value during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21, 2020), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Supervisor of West Azerbaijan Customs Administration Tohid Azarbod told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to the official, 367,900 tons of non-oil products worth $533 million were exported from the West Azerbaijan Province during the reporting period.

Azarbod added that including watermelon, apple and rubber industry products were mainly exported from the province during the reporting period.



