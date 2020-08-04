Azerbaijan sends another batch of oil to Belarus

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has sent another batch of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus, Press Secretary of Belneftekhim concern Alexander Tishchenko said on August 3.

According to the statement, a tanker with Azerbaijani oil, in the amount of 85,000 tons left Supsa on August 2 and is expected to arive at Yuzhny port on August 4-5.

SOCAR Trading (a subsidiary of SOCAR) has supplied several batches of oil via the port of Odessa and the Odessa-Brody pipeline to the Mozyr refinery since March. Belneftekhim Chairman Andrei Rybakov earlier reported that SOCAR may deliver up to 1 million tons of oil to Belarus in 2020.

As reported earlier, in the period of March- April, the company’s subsidiary SOCAR Trading shipped four batches of oil with a total volume of about 335,000 tons through the port of Odessa and the oil pipeline Odessa-Brody to Mozyr refinery of Belarusian concern Belneftekhim.

Moreover, in June the company shipped a batch of 85,000 tons of oil from Supsa for Mozyr refinery.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline in 2011. Although the contract provides for the transportation of 4 million tons of oil, the actual volume was about 900,000 tons.

Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine were resumed in March due to lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.

SOCAR sent the first tanker of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus on March 5.