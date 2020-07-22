Gold price increases in Azerbaijan on July 21

By Trend

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 14.892 manat or $8.76 (0.48 percent) and amounted to 3,090.3025 manat ($1,817.82) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 4.7 percent and amounted to 34.386 manat ($20.23) per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.613 manat or $3.89 (0.46 percent) and amounted to 1,436.22 manat ($844.84) per ounce.

The price of palladium spiked by 51.833 manat or $30.49 (1.5 percent) and amounted to 3,488.706 manat ($2,052.18).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 154.088 manat or $90.64 (5.2 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 4.7882 manat or $2.82 (16.2 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 54.859 manat or $32.27 (4 percent) per ounce, while palladium surged by 232.114 manat or $136.54 (7.2 percent).

Precious markets July 21, 2020 July 20, 2020 June 21, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,090.3025 3,075.4105 2,936.2145 +14.892 +0.48 +154.088 +5.2 Silver XAG 34.386 32.8423 29.5978 1.5437 +4.7 +4.7882 +16.2 Platinum XPT 1,436.22 1,429.607 1,381.361 +6.613 +0.46 +54.859 +4 Palladium XPD 3,488.706 3,436.873 3,255.721 +51.833 +1.5 +232.985 +7.2



Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 21)