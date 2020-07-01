SOCAR opens new petrol station

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) has put into operation a new petrol station in Baku’s Binagadi district of Baku, SOCAR Petrol’s press service reported on July 1.

The petrol station is on the Binagadi-Novkhani road and will be more convenient to use for drivers travelling through Novkhani, Saray and other nearby settlements on the Binagadi road.

The filling station has seven fuel dispensers, two of which are designed for compressed gas, and the other five are for “Super”, “Premium”,” A-92” and diesel brands of gasoline.

The station can simultaneously fill up eight small vehicles and two large trucks.

Thus, the number of petrol stations operating under the SOCAR brand in the country has reached 34.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations in 2008 under the SOCAR brand. The company owns 34 petrol stations and 11 oil terminal bases.



