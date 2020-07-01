TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan on July 1

01 July 2020 [10:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 1 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 20.91 manat or 0.69 percent and reached 3,032.103 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 2 percent, amounting to 30.9891 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 19.49 manat or 1.4 percent, having reached 1,413.465 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 23.324 manat or 0.7 percent and equaled to 3,286.287 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 70.601 or 2.4 percent per ounce, the price of silver declined by 0.1029 manat or 0.3 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 23.86 manat or 1.7 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by 52.972 manat or 1.6 percent per ounce.

Date

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

July 1, 2020

3,032.103

30.9891

1,413.465

3,286.287

June 30, 2020

3,011.193

30.3682

1,393.975

3,262.963

June 1, 2020

2,961.502

31.092

1,437.325

3,339.259

Daily difference

in manat

20.91

0.6209

19.49

23.324

In percent

0.69

2

1.4

0.7

Monthly difference

in manat

70.601

-0.1029

-23.86

-52.972

in percent

2.4

-0.3

-1.7

-1.6

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

