Baku Metro CJSC purchases metro cars from Russia

By Trend

The Baku Metro CJSC purchased 30 metro cars of the fourth generation from Russia’s Metrovagonmash OJSC in 2019, having brought the number of cars up to 295 in the inventory fleet, Trend reports citing Baku Metro.

Over the past three years, the inventory fleet of the Baku Metro was replenished with six modern-type trains, said the report.

"Overhaul of Khatai and Bakmil stations, completed in March and September 2019, is among the main activities of Baku Metro for 2019. Moreover, two unified substations, A-12 (depot-1) and A-4 (Icherisheher), which meets the latest electricity standards, as well as the Narimanov depot, were reconstructed. As many as 17 diesel generators with the function of an alternative energy source were installed at 10 regional substations of Azerishig OJSC," the

In addition to the above, seven most modern fans were installed last year, the technical indicators of which meet the requirements of world standards. The throughput of the installed fans is 3-4 times more compared to the previous ones.

One of the most significance events of 2019 is the reopening of the Baku Metro Training Center in a completely different format after overhaul. Presently, the Center is equipped with visual facilities at the level of the latest technologies.

At present, construction work is continuing in accordance with the conceptual scheme for the development of the Baku Metro lines.

According to the state program, the total length of the capital’s subways will reach 119.1 kilometers in 2030, and the number of stations to 76.

The goal of the Baku Metro CJSC is to develop the metro, improve the quality of passenger transportation, build new lines and stations, strengthen the material and technical base of the metro.

The total number of the company’s employees is approaching 5,300 people, of whom over 1,000 are engaged in the construction of tunnels and stations.