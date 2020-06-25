TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani currency rates for June 2

25 June 2020 [11:38] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9125 manat respectively for June 25.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

June 25, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9125

-0.0109

0.0545

-0.0271

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.1671

-0.013

0.055

-0.0164

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0243

0

-0.0007

-0.0158

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.7165

-0.0014

0.0043

-0.1189

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.318

-0.0118

0.0118

-0.1264

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.0975

-0.0013

0.0013

-0.0209

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1409

-0.0007

0.0036

-0.0064

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0715

-0.0008

0.0031

-0.0044

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2075

-0.0002

-0.0042

-0.0422

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2402

-0.0003

0.0015

-0.0069

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2566

-0.0015

0.0075

-0.0032

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5563

-0.0001

0.0236

-0.0498

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

-0.0001

0.0001

0.0015

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0224

-0.0001

0

-0.0021

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1107

-0.0166

0.0346

-0.0569

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.012

0

0.0004

-0.0001

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1813

-0.0021

0.0051

-0.0019

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7917

-0.0085

0.0416

-0.0387

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4933

-0.0035

0.0108

0.0209

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2461

-0.0083

0.0322

-0.0432

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5242

-0.0034

0.0199

-0.0816

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0042

0

0.0001

-0.0003

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0226

-0.0001

0

-0.001

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1118

-0.0009

-0.0002

-0.0007

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.3972

-0.0006

0.0074

-0.013

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0744

-0.0017

0.0005

-0.0141

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0983

0.0003

0.0022

0.0046

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1052

0.0001

-0.0022

0.0032

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1753

-0.0037

0.0059

-0.025

100 Uzbek soum

100 UZS

0.0167

0

-0.0001

-0.0032

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4289

-0.0038

0.0175

-0.0272

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0244

-0.0003

0.0006

-0.0028

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.221

-0.0039

0.0247

-0.036

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4531

0

0.0005

-0.0002

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3452

0.0014

0.0232

-0.0202

