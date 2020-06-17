Azerbaijan, Japan mull bilateral business cooperation [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada and CEO of “H.I.S. Co. Ltd” Hideo Sawada have discussed bilateral business cooperation and relations in various spheres, the embassy reported on Jun 16.

At another meeting between the Japanese company’s president Sawada and Ambassador Ismayilzada, the main topic of discussions was bilateral cooperation, particularly, in tourism and transportation spheres.

Giving comprehensive information about implemented massive transportation projects and Azerbaijan’s industry, agriculture, tourism and transport potential, Ismayilzada pointed out that Azerbaijan and Japan have a high level of cooperation in the field of energy.

The ambassador also provided detailed information on new technology and industrial parks opened in the country, New Baku Port, Alat Economic Zone, favorable business environment and investment opportunities, noting the importance of the cooperation in the non-energy sector between the two countries.

Reminding the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Japanese company “H.I.S Co. Ltd” and Mie Prefecture in October last year, Sawada expressed confidence that the issue of processing a number of food products produced in Mie Prefecture, processed in Azerbaijan and exported to the world market, will serve to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

In his turn, Ismayilzada emphasized that production of new sweets from Japanese-made Macha in Azerbaijan, as well as the sale of special Japanese teas packaged in Azerbaijan to European markets, the export of other agricultural products produced in Japan, including Mie Prefecture, using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to the international market in the non-energy sector, is a clear example of the cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the ambassador recalled that the 10th meeting of the State Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in November last year was held in Tokyo in a mutually beneficial way.

Ismayilzada added that during the meeting, presentations made by Baku International Sea Trade Port, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Japan's “HIS Co. Ltd” provided extensive information on cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Japan in the field of transport.

Ambassador Ismayilzada also met Japanese MP Hiroshi Hase who is also a member of Japan-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship League. The sides discussed strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Japan in various sectors.