Azerbaijani farmer produces alternative energy to solve his electricity problem

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A farmer from Siyazan region has solved a problem with electricity in the farms using wind and solar energy, Azernews’ reported from a livestock farm in Siyazan on June 12.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the number of people engaged in agriculture worldwide is decreasing annually. The lack of electricity, water and gas, broken roads and lack of telephone and Internet access keep people from farming.

Farmer Tapdiq Asgerov, who has been engaged in cattle farming for a long time, has a winter plot 25 km from Siyazansky region. He believes that it's impossible to run a farm without electricity. Lack of light is one of the main problems in feeding and milking animals.

He said that farmers engaged in agriculture and animal farming have faced serious difficulties in obtaining electricity. As summer and winter pastures are far away from settlements, they do not have access to electricity. However, some farmers have already found an alternative energy solution to this problem.

In the past, generators were used to generate electricity. However, each time it was expensive to buy and transport fuel over long distances. So Askerov solved this problem once and for all, using wind and solar energy. In addition, installing these devices was much cheaper than expected.

"The price varies depending on the number of panels. The number of panels means how much electricity you will use here. Maybe 2 or 3 panels is enough, it will cost you a lot cheaper. I use 14 panels and spent AZN 6,000 ($3,529) on them. Previously, my monthly electricity consumption was AZN 300-400 ($176-235), now I do not pay any money and get electricity for free," he said.

Solving the electricity problem inspired Askerov even more. Now he is thinking about expanding his own farm. He plans to increase the number of animals and open new stables in the future. The farmer has even built three separate houses for shepherds.

Furthermore, Askerov emphasized that the main problem always was the lack of electricity.

"If there's light, everything can be done. Even if the light goes out in the whole area, the light on our farm is constant. Neighbouring villages envy us because we have light 24 hours a day," he added.

Moreover, he stated that it is possible to get maximum electricity from solar panels in sunny weather. But that doesn't mean that you will stay without electricity in a cloudy weather. Even in cloudy weather, solar panels produce a small amount of energy. Residues of energy are transferred to the battery. So it is possible to use the electricity stored in the battery later at night, and even in rainy and snowy weather.

"The battery indicators show how much energy is stored during the day. It is stored there for 6 days. During this time, it is absolutely certain that the weather is either sunny or windy. That is, there is always some amount of energy in the battery," he explained.

Additionally, Askerov get energy from the wind. To do so, he has installed a wind turbine, which allows him to get energy at night.

In this way, farmers can get uninterrupted energy by taking advantage of modern technology. In addition to livestock development, farmers can reduce costs by using alternative energy sources for crop irrigation and greenhouse heating.



