Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

06 June 2020 [13:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 25

-

June 1

1.7

May 26

-

June 2

1.7

May 27

-

June 3

1.7

May 28

-

June 4

1.7

May 29

-

June 5

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro dropped by 0.362 manat or 1.9 percent.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9048 manat per euro, showing a decline of 2.5 percent.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 25

-

June 1

1.8927

May 26

-

June 2

1.8914

May 27

-

June 3

1.9044

May 28

-

June 4

1.9066

May 29

-

June 5

1.9289

Average weekly

1,8580

Average weekly

1.9048

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.004 manat or 1.6 percent.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0246 manat per ruble, respectively, decreasing by 3.4 percent

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 25

-

June 1

0.242

May 26

-

June 2

0.247

May 27

-

June 3

0.248

May 28

-

June 4

0.248

May 29

-

June 5

0.246

Average weekly

0.238

Average weekly

0.246

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0023 manat or 0.9 percent.

The AZN/TRY average rate amounted to 0.2512 manat per lira, a decrease of 0.4 percent.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 25

-

June 1

0.2496

May 26

-

June 2

0.2499

May 27

-

June 3

0.2527

May 28

-

June 4

0.2519

May 29

-

June 5

0.2519

Average weekly

0.2502

Average weekly

0.2512
