Azerbaijani Central Bank decides on credit incentives

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has adopted a decision for credit incentives in the banking sector, taking into account the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The decision has been synchronized with the relevant measures provided for in the order of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, and also covers broader directions, including matters related to the restructuring of mortgage loans issued to individuals via the country’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund assets; the restructuring of business loans issued via assets of the state funds, as well as through support of participants of the insurance and capital markets.