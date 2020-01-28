Another global producer involved in cargo transportation via BTK

By Trend





While taking advantage of the wide capabilities of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, this railway is used by another major global manufacturer thanks to ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, a source in ADY Express told Trend.

ADY Express began to transport international Evraz company’s products to the Turkish market via BTK railway.

"ADY Express’s 30 railcars were loaded with iron ingots at the Smychka station in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region,” the source said. “Freight railcars were transported through Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia (5,175 km), then were delivered to Kars, and then to Payas station in Turkey."

In accordance with the data, the total weight of the cargo was 2,053 tons. This is Evraz’s first cargo which is carried via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Presently, the volume of transported goods is planned to be increased by several times in a test mode. Thus, Evraz plans to transport 30,000-40,000 tons of cargo every month. Moreover, the company wants to supply big volumes of coal to Turkey through BTK.

ADY Express has already supplied steel from Russia to Turkey via BTK. The company has been transporting goods from the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works to Turkey since 2019.

Presently, 20,000 tons of the company’s steel products are exported to Turkey every month. This figure is planned to be brought up to 30,000-40,000 tons in the next few months. In total, only two customers of ADY Express will transport 70,000 tons of cargo per month through BTK.