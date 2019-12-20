Azerbaijan set to boost eco-friendly products' manufacturing

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s Association of Organic Producers and Exporters (AOPE) and several associations of producers and exporters have signed a memorandum of understanding in a bid to increase production and export of environmentally friendly organic products in the country, local media reported on December 18.

The memorandum was signed by the head of the AOPE, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijan Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association (AHPEA), the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association, the Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Tea Producers and Exporters Association.

In an address to the conference “Organic production and its export potential” held in Baku on December 18, head of the AOPE Emin Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has vast potential to produce organic products, especially organic and environmentally friendly clothes.

Aliyev stressed that it important to increase the AOPE’s production potential, pay great attention to the production of national brands and raise awareness among farmers about environmentally friendly organic products and their advantages.

Aliyev stressed the organic production means not only agricultural products, but also organic industry.

“The health of future generations should motivate Azerbaijani producers to manufacture organic, environmentally friendly products,” he underlined.

Aliyev added that the association will support the farmers involved in this direction.

In addition, the head of the association said that a new organic map of Azerbaijan will be compiled.

"We have submitted proposals and a draft has been prepared. The project is expected to be submitted to donor organizations in the near future. A map of protected areas will be prepared. Also, an information center for producers of organic products will be established," Aliyev said.

“It is impossible for organic agricultural products to enter the world market without certification, but if the necessary certificates are obtained by assigning 'organic' mark to the product, it is possible to ensure access to the world market,” Aliyev highlighted at the event, emphasizing the importance of the organic products.

Note that currently, there are 10 certified organic products companies in the country.

It should be mentioned that Azerbaijan’s Organic Products Manufacturers and Exporters Association was founded on June 21, 2019 and was presented to public on October 31.

One of the main objectives of the association is establishing and strengthening ties among organic producers in Azerbaijan.