Take your “first step in career” with Azercell!

The initiator of the projects enhancing personal and professional development of the youth in the country and active participant of the Career Fairs, “Azercell Telecom” LLC stays committed to its tradition.

The company participated in the II Career Fair organized at the Sports Palace, on November 28 as part of the joint collaboration between the Azerbaijan Technical University and the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The fair, which was held under the motto “The First Step in Career,” might be referred as an important initiative not only to share career opportunities with young professionals, but also for networking with business experts and a good example of commitment to move forward in life.

Human Capital Management Department professionals from Azercell met with the visitors of the fair, talked about the current trends in labor market and answered their questions. Azercell representatives also informed them about available vacancies in the company, Student Scholarship and Internship Programs.

It should be emphasized that most of the social projects implemented by Azercell are educational. Cooperating with the leading higher educational institutions of the country, Azercell strongly supports revealing potential of the young people and their development as professionals.

