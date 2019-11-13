Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund talks on amount of pensions next year

By Trend





The work continues in Azerbaijan to calculate increases to the minimum pension, Director of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Himalay Mamishev said at a press conference, Trend reports Nov. 13.

Mamishev said that based on the results of this work, a decision will be made on the pension increase.

“In addition, at the beginning of each year, in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, pensions are indexed,” the director noted. “It is envisaged that from the beginning of next year, the pension of a person receiving 200 manat ($117.9) will increase by 27-30 manat ($15-$17) due to indexation.”

Mamishev added that this year, on the eve of the New Year, pensions will also be issued ahead of schedule.

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 13)