"Mobile Dental Clinic" of Azercell continues to organize free medical examinations [PHOTO]

The digital solutions provider and the leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC is also known as the initiator and participant of the Corporate Social Responsibility programs.

“Mobile Dental Clinic” is one of the main projects of the company carrying social importance. The clinic, which provided medical assistance to more than 4 000 people throughout its operation, has visited the Sahil settlement of the Garadagh district in October. During the one-month visit, 118 children from low-income and internally displaced families, as well as infants with disabilities were examined.

Taking into account the absence of the dental cabinets in most of the orphanages in Azerbaijan, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has equipped the "Mobile Dental Clinic" with advanced medical facilities. We would like to emphasize that, the main purpose of the clinic is to examine and treat children of boarding schools, deprived of parental care and infants settled in IDP and refugee camps.

It should be noted that all examination and treatment arrangements are conducted by the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union, with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.







