Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 3.2385 manat to 2,532 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0606 manat to almost 30 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 11.7555 manat to 1,518 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 13.0305 manat to nearly 3,010 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 21, 2019 Oct. 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,532.4730 2,535.7115 Silver XAG 29.8558 29.7952 Platinum XPT 1,518.5675 1,506.8120 Palladium XPD 3,009.6715 2,996.6410