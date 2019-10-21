Gold price down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 3.2385 manat to 2,532 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0606 manat to almost 30 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 11.7555 manat to 1,518 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 13.0305 manat to nearly 3,010 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 21, 2019
Oct. 18, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,532.4730
2,535.7115
Silver
XAG
29.8558
29.7952
Platinum
XPT
1,518.5675
1,506.8120
Palladium
XPD
3,009.6715
2,996.6410
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 21)