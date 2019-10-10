Startups to participate in Azergold's acceleration program announced

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Startups that will provide innovative solutions for the mining industry in Azerbaijan have been identified.

INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN) jointly with AzerGold CJSC, which is engaged in the extraction of precious metals in Azerbaijan, has selected startup teams for a joint acceleration program.

The main goal of the acceleration program is to stimulate innovative ideas, to unite revolutionary startups in a single space.

Some eight startup teams registered to participate in the program presented prototypes of their innovative projects.

The jury members, consisting of the heads of the relevant departments of AzerGold CJSC and INNOLAND, evaluated startup projects by such criteria as optimization of production processes, development of potential specialties, use of advanced technologies and solutions.

The teams “Join B2B”, “Buqelemun”, “Tamiz hava”, “Bioqaz” and “Kitabli”, with the highest scores, got the opportunity to participate in the acceleration and implementation of the submitted projects.

As part of the program, startupers will participate in various trainings and perform certain tasks over the next three months. In addition, the heads of the relevant departments of AzerGold CJSC as mentors will support and guide startups throughout the program.

Successful teams, along with the possibility of direct cooperation with AzerGold CJSC, will also get a chance to participate in the Startup Turkey program, which will be held in Turkey in 2020.

The acceleration program is implemented in accordance with the agreement signed between AzerGold CJSC and the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center in July 2019. The main goal of the collaboration is to bring together revolutionary industrial startups to stimulate inter-industry innovation, encourage industry-related innovations and optimize processes.

AzerGold, established in 2015, uses new technologies in exploration, development and management of non-ferrous metal deposits, modernization of the material and technical sources and their effective use, as well as other work for developing this sphere.

The company is engaged in the study, research, exploration, development and management of the gold-bearing and iron-ore areas of Garadagh, Chovdar, Goydag, Daghkesaman, Kohnamadan sites and the Kurekchay field.

As a company based on modern standards, AzerGold attaches great importance to creating a safe working conditions and protection of the environment.

Recently established INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center aims at creation of innovative environment in the country, development of startup and innovative entrepreneurship, organization of widespread introduction of new technologies.

The main task is to support startups in all processes, to coordinate them with local and foreign investors, and to help create competitive innovation products or services.



