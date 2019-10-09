TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

09 October 2019 [13:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on October 9 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 25.058 manat to 2,560 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.5971 manat to 30.1966 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.335 manat to 1,519 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 10.03 manat to 2,848 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct. 9, 2019

Oct. 8, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,560.2765

2,535.2185

Silver

XAG

30.1966

29.5995

Platinum

XPT

1,519.4685

1,498.1335

Palladium

XPD

2,848.1800

2,838.1500

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 9)

