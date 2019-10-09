Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on October 9 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 25.058 manat to 2,560 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.5971 manat to 30.1966 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.335 manat to 1,519 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 10.03 manat to 2,848 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 9, 2019 Oct. 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,560.2765 2,535.2185 Silver XAG 30.1966 29.5995 Platinum XPT 1,519.4685 1,498.1335 Palladium XPD 2,848.1800 2,838.1500