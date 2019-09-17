What measures by Kazakhstan's government will attract foreign investors?

At the back of the development of integration processes of Eurasian Economic Union, the representatives of European business need to know and understand how Kazakhstan’s economy is developing and what potential it has, CEO of Association of European Business (AEB) Frank Schauff told Trend in an interview.

According to him, that is why the maximal legal certainty and legislation transparency is so important for foreign investors.

"The association also considers important further work of Kazakhstan’s government to improve the existing measures of investments' attraction, as well as to create necessary infrastructure, which will provide for favorable conditions for development of entrepreneurship," Schauff noted.

"Investors also need the certainty and predictability of business conditions, including the area of intellectual property protection. In order to avoid unnecessary risks such as unfair competition and counterfeit distribution, AEB calls for refraining from legislation of parallel import in any form," Schauff added.

AEB member companies have been operating in Kazakhstan in spheres such as energy, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food industry and others. In July 2019, AEB together with the embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia and Trade Representation of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation have held a presentation on Kazakhstan’s investments potential for representatives of European business in Moscow.