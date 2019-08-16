New national wine houses to open abroad

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Opening of Azerbaijan’s trading houses, wine houses and national stores abroad, as tools of promotion of domestic products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, contributes to the diversification of the economy by enhancing non-oil exports.

Azerbaijan’s new wine houses may be opened in foreign countries, and active work is underway in this direction, Rufat Mammadov, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister, told local media.

He said that opening of such houses is planned in several regions of Kazakhstan and China.

Mammadov also noted that it is planned to increase the number of "Gifts of Azerbaijan" stores in Russia in the near future. He said that this will allow Azerbaijan to increase foreign trade turnover and find new economic partners.

The stores will be opened by entrepreneurs, while the Azerbaijan Trading House will help providing them with a wide range of Azerbaijani products.

The first such store was opened in the territory of the Depot grocery store in Moscow. The store contains more than 200 items of goods from 15 Azerbaijani manufacturers.

It is planned to open such stores in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk and Yaroslavl this year.

Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to provide state support to the opening of a trading house in Georgia.

“Opening of a trading house should be initiated by the private sector. Once the initiative is put forward, Azerbaijan is ready to support it,” he said.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijani companies are actively operating in Georgia, adding that Georgian market is very interesting for Azerbaijani investors.

“Georgian exporters are also interested in Azerbaijani market,” he added.

Azerbaijani trading houses are engaged in the activities carried out within the expansion of the export of local products and promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. Launched in 2016, the brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Trading houses play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani products to the foreign markets. They help the entrepreneurs to establish direct contacts with their customers, get support in promoting their products and analyze the potential sales markets.

At present, Azerbaijani trading houses operate in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Poland and China. This year, it is planned to open up to 10 trading houses. In September, the next trading house will open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan also plans to expand the network of trading houses in Central Europe in the near future. Trading houses are planned to be opened in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Recently, a wine house of Azerbaijan opened in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. As many as 120 wine products and alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers are presented in the wine house.

Russia is the second country where Azerbaijani wine house operates. Currently, specialized wine houses of Azerbaijan operate in two cities of China. Azerbaijan also plans to open a wine house in St. Petersburg in the second half of 2019.

Winery occupies one of the most important places in the food industry of Azerbaijan. Currently, about 40 winemaking enterprises operate in Azerbaijan producing natural wine, sparkling wine, liqueur, brandy, vodka, ethyl alcohol, cognac, etc. Most of producers target Russian and European markets as well as new markets for Azerbaijani wine, such as China.