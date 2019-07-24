TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways changes Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight schedule

24 July 2019 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways has changed the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight schedule in connection with the restrictions in the Georgian airspace, Trend reports on July 23 referring to Buta Airways’ official Facebook page.

In early August, flights will be operated in accordance with the following schedule:

August 3-9 (local time):

J2 9223 (Baku-Tbilisi) – Departure: 11:10 (GMT+4), Arrival: 12:20

J2 9223 (Tbilisi-Baku) – Departure: 13:20 (GMT+4), Arrival: 14:30

August 3-5 (local time):

J2 9225 (Baku-Tbilisi) – Departure: 23:10, Arrival: 00:20

